Is there a way to request all documents from a type (drafts + published) and for each document filter by 1. if there is a draft version of the document it and remove the published one (from the results)

2. if there isn't a draft version, return the published document

In preview mode, I'd like to not have duplicates of documents in listing sections. Do I have to do this after the request? Or is it possible to do it inside the GROQ query?