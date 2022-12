export default { title: 'Department Type', name: 'deptType', type: 'object', fields: [ { name: 'isSubDepartment', title: 'Sub-Department', type: 'boolean', initialValue: true, description: 'If this option selected, you will be asked to designate the "parent" department', }, { name: 'parentDepartment', title: 'Parent Department', type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'departments' }], options: { filter: 'isSubDepartment == $isSubDepartment', filterParams: { isSubDepartment: false }, }, hidden: ({ parent }) => !parent?.isSubDepartment, // HOW CAN I MAKE THIS VALIDATION RULE CONDITIONAL (i.e. required only if isSubDepartment is truthy?) validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, ], }

Hey folks, is it possible toa field conditionally? In my case I am using the Conditional Fields feature to hide/show a reference field and I would like the reference field to be a required field but only if isSubDepartment is truthy.