How to resolve a payment issue with a client's organization in Sanity.io.

First, in order to update your billing information you will need to be an administrator on the organization itself in order to update the billing information to start. It is important that you are navigating to the sanity manage organization’s page and not the project page (as there are no billing details on the project page). Once logged in as an admin for the Organization, you will be able to go to sanity.io/manage , select the organization, and then select the Billing tab. From there, you can update the billing information (including the billing email address for future invoices and notices). If you instead see tabs like Plan, Usage, Access, Datasets, etc., it means you’re on a project (rather than the organization) page, in which case there should be a small hyperlink to the organization above the large project name at the top of the page.

If you do not have access to the organization or if your role on the organization (which not necessarily the same as a role on one the projects within said org) is anything other than Admin or Billing Manager you will be unable to make any billing related changes to the organization. You will need to have a current Admin invite you to the organization as an Admin or a Billing Manager. This can be done by having them head to the manage page for the organization and select the “invite members” button.

Once the information has been updated, here are the steps you can follow to review and/or make outstanding or pending payments (pending payments will sometimes show up in this state but will need to be paid as they have not been charged):

(Please note you will need to be an admin or a billing manager on the organization, not just the project)

1. Log into Sanity.io/Manage

2. Navigate to the organization

3. Click on the Billing tab

4. Click on Invoices on the left-hand side

5. All outstanding invoices will be available for payment with the status “Payment” or “Pending”

6. Download the Invoice PDF and open it

7. Click on “Pay Online”

8. Follow the steps in the Stripe Payment UI

Hello, this means that the organization that you never transferred ownership to the client will be blocked for lack of payment. I recommend getting in contact with the client and letting them know they need to pay their outstanding balance.If you provide me with the organizationID I can try to take a closer look.