How to resolve references in GROQ queries for page builder components

I meant if there was a page document type as indicated in the original query that, if there were other things besides the page builder array field in the same level as it.

In this case all three of those being references to a different type means that you will need to decide what about those particular referenced types you want to fetch.



If they have their own separate schema or naming conventions you could try an ellipsis to ask for all of it, otherwise first make a condition and then say what to do for each condition.



Have you had a chance to read the documentation on conditions on the GROQ cheat sheet?

