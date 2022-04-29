How to return updated values from a patch event in Sanity

handler.use(auth).post(async(req,res)=>{

//method for new comments

//from concurrent-queue package for limiting the rate

let queue = cq()

.limit({ concurrency: 25 })

.process(function (task) {

return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {

setTimeout(resolve.bind(undefined, task), 1000);

});

});

const docs = await client.fetch(query);

// Loop through all of the docs returned from our query

for (const doc of docs) {

queue(doc).then(async () => {

// Add a message to help us know the post is happening

Mutating ${doc._id}

// Tell the client to patch the current document

client

.patch(doc._id)

// Set the field

.setIfMissing({ comments: [] })

.insert('after', 'comments[-1]', [

{

name: req.user.name,

rating: Number(req.body.rating),

comment: req.body.comment,

user: {

_type: 'reference',

_ref: req.user._id,

}}

])

.set({

commentsTotalNumber: blog && blog.comments && blog.comments.length,

rating: blog && blog.comments && blog.comments.reduce((a, c) => c.rating + a, 0) / blog.comments.length,

})

// Commit the changes

.commit()

.then((updatedDoc) =>{

Comment is updated! New document:

res.status(201).send({

message: 'Comment is Posted',

comments: updatedDoc

})

}

)

.catch((err) =>

console.error('Oh no, the update failed: ', err.message)

);

});

}

});

Hello Racheal, Thanks for your reply. I am getting error message " oh no update failed : the mutation(s) failed, Insufficient permission "update" required." Do we require to pass token in http header? I have executed the method using mutation after passing token in headers , it throws above error if below function triggered.`const query = `*[_type == 'blog']`;``console.log();``console.log(, updatedDoc)`