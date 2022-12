//client.js import {createClient} from 'next-sanity' export const sanityClient = createClient({ projectId: 'your-project-id-from-sanity.json', dataset: 'your-dataset-name', apiVersion: '2021-03-25', token: '<http://sanity-auth-token-from-manage.sanity.io|sanity-auth-token-from-manage.sanity.io>', useCdn: true, // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data })

onSubmit

client.create

import { sanityClient } from './client' const onSubmit = async () => { const doc = { _id = uuid4(), //or whatever package you use for generating a random ID ...formData //if the fields/values in data match the fields in your Sanity Schema you can use the spread operator to add them to your doc } client.create(doc).then(res => console.log(`Document was created, document ID is ${res._id}`) }

So, first, we need to configure your JS Client. You're using Next, so we'll follow the usage here Then, in yourfunction, you need to create an object that contains the fields in your form and their values, then use. It's surprisingly straightforward if you already have the JS Client configured. Here's a pseudo code version of the script you'll need to run: