How to set a boolean field to true by default in Sanity Studio.

user A

initialValue: true

export default { name: "comment", type: "document", title: "Comment", fields: [ { name: "name", type: "string", }, { title: "Approved", name: "approved", type: "boolean", initialValue: true, }, { name: "email", type: "string", }, { name: "comment", type: "text", }, { name: "blog", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "blog" }], }, ], preview: { select: { name: "name", comment: "comment", blog: "blog.title", }, prepare({ name, comment, blog }) { return { title: `${name} commented on ${blog}`, subtitle: comment, }; }, }, };

Thanks for the reply, please I created a comment system and by default when someone leaves a comment I want it to be approved that is why I used the. Later when I see any spam then I uncheck it to false on my studio. Below is how the code looks like