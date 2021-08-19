How to set a boolean field to true by default in Sanity Studio.
Last updated: Aug 19, 2021
😟How do I make a boolean true on my sanity studio? For example, when a new document is created I want the boolean to be checked true. I used
initialValue: truebut when I created a new document it wasn't checked true by default.
Aug 18, 2021, 6:31 PM
Hi User. To confirm, is
initialValue: trueset at the top level of your boolean field? For example:
As you pointed out,
export default { name: 'booleanTest', title: 'Boolean Test', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', }, { name: 'someBoolean', title: 'Some Boolean', type: 'boolean', initialValue: true, }, // ... ], }
initialValuewill only trigger upon the creation of a new document (i.e., it won’t retroactively set anything).
Aug 19, 2021, 6:49 AM
Ahh, I see here that everything looks good. What do you see when you run
sanity versionsin your terminal? Any chance you’re on a version earlier than 2.10.0 (when
initialValuesupport at the field-level was added)?
Aug 19, 2021, 6:54 AM
Aug 19, 2021, 6:54 AM
user AThanks for the reply, please I created a comment system and by default when someone leaves a comment I want it to be approved that is why I used the
initialValue: true. Later when I see any spam then I uncheck it to false on my studio.Below is how the code looks like
export default { name: "comment", type: "document", title: "Comment", fields: [ { name: "name", type: "string", }, { title: "Approved", name: "approved", type: "boolean", initialValue: true, }, { name: "email", type: "string", }, { name: "comment", type: "text", }, { name: "blog", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "blog" }], }, ], preview: { select: { name: "name", comment: "comment", blog: "blog.title", }, prepare({ name, comment, blog }) { return { title: `${name} commented on ${blog}`, subtitle: comment, }; }, }, };
Aug 19, 2021, 7:03 AM
user AI just upgraded my sanity yesterday
Aug 19, 2021, 7:06 AM
If your documents aren't being created by a user in the studio,
initialValuewon't work; you'll need to replicate the functionality. See the first Gotcha here .
Aug 19, 2021, 7:12 AM
