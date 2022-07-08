How to set a default selected option in a dropdown menu in Sanity.io

{ name: 'modules', title: 'Modules', type: 'array', of: [{ type: 'hero' }], },

{ name: 'hero', title: 'Hero', type: 'hero }

For example: initial values work for me if that object is inside of:Initial values work whenever I add a new hero. If it looks like this in a document that already exists it will not work because the document already exists: