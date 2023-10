const docQuery = { home: groq`*[_id == "homePage"][0]`, article: groq`*[_type == "article" && slug.current == $slug][0]`, case: groq`*[_type == "case" && slug.current == $slug][0]`, page: groq`*[_type == "page" && slug.current == $slug][0]`, };

How do I set the homepage of sanity when using Next js catch all route? I have followed this tutorial from Simeon which works great. For prefixes and different types. But How do I specify a unique ID name to the page -> home from Sanity studio? From this example he has a ID but I am getting a unique generated ID