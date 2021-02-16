Skip to content
How to Setup a Netlify Studio Locally

2 replies
Last updated: Feb 16, 2021

Is there a guide or article that tells how to set up one of the starters (gridsome blog in my case) and only install the studio/web locally, so that just web/dist gets deployed to Netlify? I burnt through 10% of my free account just making a few test changes 😂

Feb 16, 2021, 2:52 AM

You could just work on it locally and only commit when you have changes done.
Also, Netlify is hooked up to a specific branch, so if you create a new branch for working on Studio, then if you commit your changes, they won't build on Netlify. When you are done making changes, you can merge the branches and it will then build on Netlify.

Feb 16, 2021, 12:28 PM

That makes sense. I think I was overthinking the problem. Thanks!

Feb 16, 2021, 2:30 PM

