How to structure a schema in Sanity.io to allow for multiple documents

category

export default { title: "Category", name: "category", type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Title", name: "title", type: "string", }, { title: "Slug", name: "slug", type: "slug", options: { source: 'title', maxLength: 200, // will be ignored if slugify is set slugify: input => input.toLowerCase().replace(/\s+/g, '-').slice(0, 200) }, validation: Rule => Rule.required() }, { title: "Description", name: "description", type: "text" } ] }

article

export default { title: "Article", name: "article", type: "document", fields: [ { title: "Title", name: "title", type: "string" }, { title: "Categories", name: "categories", fieldset: 'details', type: "array", of: [ { type: "reference", to: [{type: "category"}] } ], options: { sortable: false }, preview: { select: { title: "title" } } } ], }

sure, here's something similar i have for doing "categories" on a blogfirst i create thedocument typethen i add the reference array to mytypei tried to strip out all the unrelated code in this example