Skip to content
Introducing Perspectives and Updates to Previews
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

How to structure a schema in Sanity.io to allow for multiple documents

16 replies
Last updated: Jun 27, 2022
hi ,
Is it possible to be able to add more then 1 document ? how do I structure this in the schema?
Jun 24, 2022, 12:51 PM
You would need to have a field that’s an array of files/images.
Jun 24, 2022, 12:51 PM
{
  type: "array",
  of: [ { type: "image" } ]
}
Jun 24, 2022, 12:51 PM
my documents schema looks like this. where should I fit the array in ?
{
        title: 'Document',
        description: "Place document here",
        name: 'file',
        type: 'file',
        fields: [
          {
            name: 'description',
            type: 'string',
            title: 'Description'
          }
        ]
      },
Jun 24, 2022, 12:57 PM
try something like
{
  title: 'Documents',
  description: 'A list of documents',
  name: 'documents',
  type: "array",
  of: [
    {
      title: 'Document',
      description: "Place document here",
      name: 'file',
      type: 'file',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'description',
          type: 'string',
          title: 'Description'
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}
but personally, i would probably turn the single Document into its own type, then reference that perhaps... really depends on your need/use case
Jun 24, 2022, 1:18 PM
Yea I was thinking about that to just reference the docs and if needed create
Jun 24, 2022, 1:23 PM
it also gives you the advantage to re-use that document elsewhere if you needed, rather than it being tied to a single place
Jun 24, 2022, 1:27 PM
yes thats the better way to do it
Jun 24, 2022, 1:29 PM
how do I transform the reference so that I can add more then 1 ?
Jun 24, 2022, 1:30 PM
you would need to make it a 
document type
like 
type: 'document'
instead of 
type: 'file
, then move the file type down into the fields
Jun 24, 2022, 1:32 PM
then you could make an array of reference to that new type in your original code
Jun 24, 2022, 1:32 PM
hmm could you show an code example of how to structure this?
Jun 24, 2022, 1:39 PM
sure, here's something similar i have for doing "categories" on a blog
first i create the 
category
document type
export default {
  title: "Category",
  name: "category",
  type: "document",
  fields: [
    {
      title: "Title",
      name: "title",
      type: "string",
    },
    {
      title: "Slug",
      name: "slug",
      type: "slug",
      options: {
        source: 'title',
        maxLength: 200, // will be ignored if slugify is set
        slugify: input =&gt; input.toLowerCase().replace(/\s+/g, '-').slice(0, 200)
      },
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.required()
    },
    {
      title: "Description",
      name: "description",
      type: "text"
    }
  ]
}
then i add the reference array to my 
article
type
export default {
  title: "Article",
  name: "article",
  type: "document",
  fields: [
    {
      title: "Title",
      name: "title",
      type: "string"
    },
    {
      title: "Categories",
      name: "categories",
      fieldset: 'details',
      type: "array",
      of: [
        {
          type: "reference",
          to: [{type: "category"}]
        }
      ],
      options: {
        sortable: false
      },
      preview: {
        select: {
          title: "title"
        }
      }
    }
  ],
}
i tried to strip out all the unrelated code in this example
Jun 24, 2022, 1:54 PM
I see you have seperated the schemas, how does the
fieldset: 'details',
acctualy work?
Jun 24, 2022, 2:42 PM
oh, i missed stripping that out ... its hard to explain without the rest of the fieldset code
Jun 24, 2022, 2:55 PM
i would remove that if you're trying to use my code as a 1:1 proxy
Jun 24, 2022, 2:55 PM
This was exactly what I was looking for thanks
user G
!
Jun 27, 2022, 6:41 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Getting Uncaught Error cannot create property ‘validation’ on string ‘string’ when I have fields property as well as a validation...Jan 17, 2021
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
I try adding indentations but it just jumps to the publish buttonFeb 4, 2021
Is there a way to insert a custom component between two fields in schema?Nov 9, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.