How to structure the content on the front page of a website using Sanity.io.

Hi User, this would be a good question to post in content-modelling as well if you like. I’d say there are a few ways you can go here. You could create a singleton document for the front page and make it a kind of unique schema in your content model, which would give you plenty of freedom to specifically take care of the front page.Alternatively, and more in line with the structured content philosophy, you could also create a generictype document and let editors add various ‘modules’ to aarray field, for example. These modules can be reusable objects for the different pieces of content you’d like people to add to the pages.If you already have a content type for texts, you could also choose to set up an array of references to those instead, but something like that could also live with other options in the content array above.Hope this gives some ideas - for deep input, check the other channel