Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Style a Portable Text Component With '@PortableText'

8 replies
Last updated: Feb 22, 2022

Hello again everyone! I am trying to style a portable text component with '@portabletext/react' and I can't make any sense of the documentation...
I have my components defined like so.

const ptComponents = {
    block: {
      h1: ({ value }: any) =&gt; {
        return &lt;h1 className="whiteText"&gt;{value}&lt;/h1&gt;;
      },
      p: ({ value }: any) =&gt; {
        return &lt;p className="whiteText"&gt;{value}&lt;/p&gt;;
      },
    },
  };
And I am passing the components to the Portable Text Component here.

&lt;PortableText value={project.fulldesc} components={ptComponents} /&gt;
The styles are not being applied though. What am I doing wrong? I seriously can't make out how to do this:
https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext

Feb 21, 2022, 5:32 AM

Hi

user R
, in your code you pass value (that is an array of portable text blocks) to block which returns an error - 
Objects are not valid as a React child
. If you pass 
props
instead - your code should work.

Feb 21, 2022, 8:02 AM

const ptComponents = {
    block: {
      h1: ({ props }: any) =&gt; {
        return &lt;h1 className="whiteText"&gt;{props}&lt;/h1&gt;;
      },
      p: ({ props }: any) =&gt; {
        return &lt;p className="whiteText"&gt;{props}&lt;/p&gt;;
      },
    },
  };

Feb 21, 2022, 8:02 AM

Should be 

({ children })
instead of 
({ value })
, this should work:
const ptComponents = {
  block: {
    h1: ({ children }: any) =&gt; {
      return &lt;h1 className="whiteText"&gt;{children}&lt;/h1&gt;;
    },
    p: ({ children }: any) =&gt; {
      return &lt;p className="whiteText"&gt;{children}&lt;/p&gt;;
    },
  },
};

Feb 21, 2022, 1:18 PM

Okay, I have tried passing both props and children and neither of these are working either.

Feb 21, 2022, 5:27 PM

user R
, could you paste your blockContent schema. Are there’re elements with the 
p
and 
h1
values? 🙂

Feb 22, 2022, 7:32 AM

 export default {
  title: 'Block Content',
  name: 'blockContent',
  type: 'array',
  of: [
    {
      title: 'Block',
      type: 'block',
      styles: [
        { title: 'H1', value: 'h1'},
        { title: 'P', value: 'p'},
      ],
    }
  ],
};

Feb 22, 2022, 7:34 AM

Thank you all. My issue was that 'p' was not defined in my blockContent schema. It was defined as 'normal'. Everything is working as expected now!

Feb 22, 2022, 8:31 PM

Racheal, just to answer your question, the text would come through perfectly sized, but wouldn't apply my css coloring rules.

Feb 22, 2022, 8:53 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.