Hello again everyone! I am trying to style a portable text component with '@portabletext/react' and I can't make any sense of the documentation...

const ptComponents = { block: { h1: ({ value }: any) => { return <h1 className="whiteText">{value}</h1>; }, p: ({ value }: any) => { return <p className="whiteText">{value}</p>; }, }, };

<PortableText value={project.fulldesc} components={ptComponents} />

And I am passing the components to the Portable Text Component here.The styles are not being applied though. What am I doing wrong? I seriously can't make out how to do this: