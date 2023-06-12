I have a website using a production dataset with all the content already filled. I would like to create a production clone of this website but with some changes on the dataset content, no the structure. I’m currently using sanity v2, I tired creating a new data set on the same project and coping the contents from the original dataset to the new, this worked for cloning the dataset however I’m not sure how to select which dataset I want to edit when working on the Sanity Studio Desk. Any ideas? Thank you! 🙏