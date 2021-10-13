How to switch between languages on a landing page using Next JS

import React from "react"; import Link from "next/link"; import { Image, Text } from "@chakra-ui/react"; import { BrandTitle, ScreenContainer } from "src/components"; import { groq } from "next-sanity"; import { getClient } from "lib/sanity.server"; const postQuery = groq` *[_type =='landingPage' && _lang == $lang ]{ titlePartOne, titlePartTwo, availableLanguage, textContent, _lang, "image": mainImage.asset->url, "caption": mainImage.caption, } `; const language = "no"; //switch value. en_GB for english export default function Home({ data }) { const { availableLanguage, image, caption, textContent, } = data?.site[0]; const { titlePartOne, titlePartTwo } = data?.site[1]; return ( <ScreenContainer> <BrandTitle titlePartOne={titlePartOne} titlePartTwo={titlePartTwo} /> <Image src={image} alt={caption} /> <Text>{textContent}</Text> <Link href="#">{availableLanguage}</Link> </ScreenContainer> ); } export async function getStaticProps({ preview = false }) { const site = await getClient(preview).fetch(postQuery, { lang: language, }); return { props: { preview, data: { site }, }, }; }

Hi everybody. I have set up a landing page that could have content of two languages, norwegian and english. I'm able to query the content of the language I wanted, but I don't know how to switch between languages on the front end (I'm using Next JS). Any suggestions how to solve it? Thanks in advanced. Here is my code: