How to tag and filter blog pages in Sanity.io

{ title: 'Categories', name: 'categories', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [ {type: 'category'}, ], }, ], }

Gotcha!I'd recommend setting up a "Category" document type (to start with it can be as simple as a title, but you might augment it later with additional fields).Then on your post document type, you'll create an Array field of References, something like this:By using References and an external document type, you make it easier to change the category names and data in the future.Then for querying against them, you can check against that array field and see if a specific category ID is included in the array and return documents for that