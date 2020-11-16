Pricing update: Free users
How to translate a local url placed inside a content block into a correct nuxt-link or routerlink?

2 replies
Last updated: Nov 16, 2020

Anyone knows how to translate a local url placed inside a content block into a correct nuxt-link or routerlink in a vue/nuxt project?

Nov 16, 2020, 3:59 PM

user S
have a look at this component . you can add a serializer for links, looking something like this:

serializers: {
        types: {
          // ...
        },
        // serialize link:
        marks: { link: LinkSerializer },
      }
serializers translate portable text into your own components.

in 
LinkSerializer
, you can add 
nuxt-link
, or use any link component that you have set up

Nov 16, 2020, 4:07 PM

Done, here is my component, for those in the needs:

&lt;template&gt;
  &lt;nuxt-link :to="href" v-if="checkIfLocal"&gt;&lt;slot /&gt;&lt;/nuxt-link&gt;
  &lt;a :href="href" v-else&gt;&lt;slot /&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
&lt;/template&gt;

&lt;script&gt;
export default {
  props: ["href"],
  computed: {
    checkIfLocal() {
      if (this.href.startsWith("/")) {
        return true;
      } else {
        return false;
      }
    },
  },
};
&lt;/script&gt;

Nov 16, 2020, 4:40 PM

