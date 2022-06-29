Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

How to Translate Product Info on Shopify and Sanity?

1 replies
Last updated: Jun 29, 2022

Hello everyone!This is not clearly an "help" request but just a discussion.
I've seen the new
shopify connector for sanity and the new work is amazing.Just want to ask you how do you manage languages? You translate both product info like title and description into sanity or you translate product fields on shopify and sanity fields on sanity?

Jun 29, 2022, 10:19 AM

Hey

user G
, discussions are welcome! (Also feel free to chime in ecommerce or shopify, since this channel moves pretty quickly!)
Currently the language selector in the demo only changes product pricing, no localization is taking place here.

That said, there’s a number of ways you could tackle this. I would probably opt to handle it in the way you’ve mentioned – manage
product field localization in Shopify (so other apps in the Shopify app ecosystem can take advantage of these) and manage localization of all editorial and other pages in Sanity. (Whether that would be on a per-field or per-entry basis would be up to you)

Jun 29, 2022, 11:53 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.