How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?

Hi! Is there a quick and dirty way to turn PortableText into plain text in JS? I have text for a Gatsby page that’s being transformed by “

/block-content-to-react” which works really well; but it would be nice to just have a plain-text version of the page content that I could put in my meta descriptions. I’m guessing that someone must have solved this before more elegantly than I would? Thanks!

Dec 7, 2020, 1:58 AM

Hey Dan, you might find this useful, credit goes to Sanity team because I just pinched it from the portableText documentation, I use all the time for previews:

export default function toPlainText(blocks = []) {
  return blocks
    .map(block =&gt; {
      if (block._type !== 'block' || !block.children) {
        return ''
      }
      return block.children.map(child =&gt; child.text).join('')
    })
    .join('\n\n');
}

Dec 7, 2020, 7:53 AM

This works perfectly. Thanks.

Dec 7, 2020, 9:06 AM

