export default { name: "iconText", title: "Icon Text", type: "document", fields: [ { name: "icon", type: "icon", //this is actually just a string with predefined options title: "Icon", }, { name: "header", type: "array", title: "Header", of: [ { type: "block", //... { name: "detail", type: "array", title: "Detail", of: [{ type: "block" }], //... }, ] }

export default { name: "iconTextList", title: "Icon Text List", type: "document", fields: [ { name: "content", type: "array", title: "Icon", of: [ { title: "Add your own Icon Text", type: "iconText", }, { title: "Select existing Icon Text", type: "reference", to: [{ type: "iconText" }], }, ], }, ], };

Hi All,I'm trying to model an "Icon List" in my front end, using a page-builder approach (See attached picture for end result). I have modelled 2 document types:• "iconText" - captures a short piece of text with an icon and heading (see attached screenshot)• "iconTextList" - which assembles a list of iconTexts for display on the frontend.So far so good… But what I want to achieve is for the iconText to EITHER be referenced from pre-existing iconText documents, OR allow the user to input an embedded iconText inside the iconTextList. I have modelled this using a simple array which allows both References to iconText and iconText embedded directly as an object (see schema below).Now I would like my front end not to care if the iconTexts in the list are referenced documents or embedded, and just receive a list of iconTexts.Hope this is all clear! Thanks in AdvanceiconText Schema:iconTextList Schema:Desiered output is comthing like: