export async function getPostsByName(name) { const result = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "post" && involved[]->slug.current match $name] | order(date desc) { title, 'impacts': impacts[]->, featured, date, excerpt, 'slug': slug.current, 'coverImage': image, }`, { name } ); return result; } export async function getAllPosts() { const result = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "post"] | order(date desc, _updatedAt desc) { title, 'impacts': impacts[]->, featured, date, excerpt, 'slug': slug.current, 'coverImage': image, }` ); return result; } export async function getStaffBySlug(slug) { const result = await client.fetch( `*[_type == "staff" && slug.current == $slug] { firstName, lastName, 'department': department->name, position, image, }`, { slug } ); return result; }

Hi Nino.is still supported but was effectively replaced byand. I’d recommend using the latter two instead.There are many ways you can approach it, but I tend to put my fetches in an api file (/lib/api.js) and import that where it’s needed. That api.js file will import a configured Sanity client and might look like:Then in a page, you’ll useorto fetch your data by calling your functions. If you’re using, you might also useto specify dynamic routes.Whichever you use determines whether you are fetching at build time or run time. Thefunctions can return a props object that gets passed into your page component. From there, you will use that props object to construct your page.