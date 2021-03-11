How to use GROQ to retrieve data with dynamic queries in Sanity.io

user A

*[slug.current == 'startpage']

user Z

export default { name: 'pageModular', type: 'document', title: 'Sidor', icon: CgWebsite, fields: [ { title: "Titel", name: "title", type: "string", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { title: 'Slug', name: 'slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'title', slugify: (input) => input.toLowerCase().replace(/\s+/g, "-").slice(0, 200) } }, { title: 'Innehåll', name: 'content', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'uiEventList' }, { type: 'uiHero' }, { type: 'uiLayout' }, { type: 'uiMenu' }, { type: 'uiSection' }, ] } ] }

export default { name: 'uiMenu', type: 'object', title: 'Meny', fields: [ { title: "Titel", name: "title", type: "string" }, { title: "Beskrivning", name: "description", type: "string" }, { title: 'Välj meny', name: 'menu', type: 'reference', to: [ { type: 'menuCollection' } ] } ] }

export default { name: 'menuCollection', type: 'document', title: 'Menyer', icon: BiFoodMenu, fields: [ { title: "Titel", name: "title", type: "string", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { title: "Beskrivning", name: "description", type: "text", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { title: "Aktiv", name: "isActive", type: "boolean", }, { title: 'Kategorier', name: 'categories', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'reference', to: [{type: 'menuCategory'}] } ] } ] }

Hi. Thanks for the reply. I don’t think is exactly what I’m looking for but I’m also not sure if I get it right and if my structure is right Sanities way of doing things. The problem is variations so it feels a bit “impossible” to guess all the possible queries. I base everything from “pageModular” and build it with components in “content” as you can see below. For example “uiSection” could have “uiLayout” that has references to documents and not objects. As it seems that is the limitation with groq that if it’s all objects it can get it more levels but when it’s a reference it just gets the _ref, in my situation it I cant guess a query because I don’t know what ref is, I just have a id. What I’m essentially asking for is thatcould get all the objects and references attached to that page.do you know if that is in the pipeline?