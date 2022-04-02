How to use a Patch Query to Unset an Array Element
Last updated: Apr 2, 2022
Z
I can't understand patch query where i want to unset an array element . Can anyone help me with it. Just post an example query please.
Apr 1, 2022, 8:22 AM
Z
Based on its value
Apr 1, 2022, 12:06 PM
Z
Can you help me with it please I can't find any solution.
Apr 1, 2022, 12:07 PM
Z
user Ebased on value
Apr 1, 2022, 12:09 PM
A
You can do this by passing a JSONMatch expression to the unset operation, for example:
You can also target items based on nested values:
We have some documentation about the _JSONMatch _ syntax here .
This would unset any item with the value "myValue".
unset: ['@ == "myValue"']
unset: ['person.id == 13']
Apr 1, 2022, 1:26 PM
Z
user E
I want to unset elements of save can you please tell me the whole query . I would be very grateful
{ "_createdAt": "2022-03-30T05:34:13Z", "_id": "Ein4V1AQOMSZUazhbENMD4", "_rev": "LsWDvItnjEcQW0nZ8HMFDw", "_type": "pin", "_updatedAt": "2022-03-30T17:08:24Z", "about": "Two cats in a lovely basket with white background", "category": "cats", "destination": "Islamabad, Rawalpindi", "image": { "_type": "image", "asset": { "_ref": "image-a3b1d874e42957c1d0259564df103b8420e198e7-640x427-jpg", "_type": "reference" } }, "postedBy": { "_ref": "112412412793415669744", "_type": "postedBy" }, "price": 7000, "save": [ { "_key": "67f3bb67-0220-4b04-9b5b-fa76e2dc9e39", "postedBy": { "_ref": "112412412793415669744", "_type": "postedBy" }, "userId": "112412412793415669744" }, { "_key": "6ed25a89-a355-4460-b8c4-b257adfbbdc9", "postedBy": { "_ref": "114715636637497218934", "_type": "postedBy" }, "userId": "114715636637497218934" } ], "title": "Twin Cats", "userId": "112412412793415669744" }
Apr 1, 2022, 6:12 PM
Z
based on userId
Apr 1, 2022, 6:13 PM
Z
Thanks that worked.
Apr 2, 2022, 4:55 AM
Z
Apr 2, 2022, 4:55 AM
