How to use Sanity in a Next.js Project with GraphQL
8 replies
Last updated: Jun 7, 2021
M
Hello, I'm looking for tutorial for using sanity in a nextjs project using graphql instead of sanity js client. So, first of all, is there a particular reason why maybe I shouldn't do this? To me, it seems like the best solution in 2021... On the other hand, if there is no particular reason, does anyone have any links about it? Thanks
Jun 4, 2021, 3:22 PM
J
Hey!GROQ is an awesome query language, easier to learn and to use than GraphQL.
I strongely you give GROQ at least a try.
I strongely you give GROQ at least a try.
Jun 6, 2021, 4:53 PM
J
Here's a dataset to play with: https://groq.dev/
Jun 6, 2021, 4:54 PM
M
Thanks for the suggestion guys, groq is fine but we prefer graphql and we have no intention of changing technology for lack of examples. Plus we already use graphql for other endpoints. We have already set up apollo client to work server side and client side, the only critical part we would have liked examples on is live preview, we will try to achieve this creating a graphql subscription for logged in users and launching a somehow refetchQueries
Jun 7, 2021, 8:06 AM
M
Thanks for the suggestion guys, groq is fine but we prefer graphql and we have no intention of changing technology for lack of examples. Plus we already use graphql for other endpoints. We have already set up apollo client to work server side and client side, the only critical part we would have liked examples on is live preview, we will try to achieve this creating a graphql subscription for logged in users and launching a somehow refetchQueries
Jun 7, 2021, 8:06 AM
M
hello again, maybe i'm taking something for granted, does sanity graphql support subscriptions? thanks
Jun 7, 2021, 10:34 AM
R
No, unfortunately it does not support subscriptions.
Jun 7, 2021, 3:45 PM
M
thanks, i just implemented using sanity js client for live preview subscription and graphql with apollo client for data fetching. At the moment it seems slim and perfect... thanks again.
Jun 7, 2021, 4:04 PM
R
Glad you got it worked out!
Jun 7, 2021, 4:16 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.