export default { name: 'download', title: 'Download', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'description', title: 'Description', type: 'string', }, { name: 'filename', title: 'Filename', description: 'This will be the filename which the uploaded file must have.', type: 'string', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'file', title: 'File', type: 'file', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'active', title: 'Active', description: 'Is this download active?', type: 'boolean', initialValue: true, }, ], }

validation: (Rule) => Rule.custom((doc) => { const matched = doc.filename === doc.file.asset._ref; return matched ? 'Uploaded filename does not match the expected filename.' : true return true; }),

Hello everyone! Has anyone ever done any filename validation in a schema with the "file" data type? I'll be periodically uploading newer versions of files and need to make sure I'm not adding the wrong file in any document.If I try to do document level validation, I don't know how to get the original file name. Doing the following only gets me the hashed filename.