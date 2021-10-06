How to validate the filename of an uploaded file in a Sanity schema using the "file" data type.
Hello everyone! Has anyone ever done any filename validation in a schema with the "file" data type? I'll be periodically uploading newer versions of files and need to make sure I'm not adding the wrong file in any document.
If I try to do document level validation, I don't know how to get the original file name. Doing the following only gets me the hashed filename.
export default { name: 'download', title: 'Download', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'description', title: 'Description', type: 'string', }, { name: 'filename', title: 'Filename', description: 'This will be the filename which the uploaded file must have.', type: 'string', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'file', title: 'File', type: 'file', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'active', title: 'Active', description: 'Is this download active?', type: 'boolean', initialValue: true, }, ], }
validation: (Rule) => Rule.custom((doc) => { const matched = doc.filename === doc.file.asset._ref; return matched ? 'Uploaded filename does not match the expected filename.' : true return true; }),
Hi User! Sorry for the delay responding.
Thankfully, validation can be async, so you can use a client to dereference the file asset and get the filename:
second parameter of
Thankfully, validation can be async, so you can use a client to dereference the file asset and get the filename:
This is using the client to get the original filename of the fileAsset, then it compares it against the filename field (using the
import sanityClient from 'part:@sanity/base/client'; const client = sanityClient.withConfig({ apiVersion: '2021-10-04' }); export default { name: 'download', title: 'Download', type: 'document', fields: [ { name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'description', title: 'Description', type: 'string', }, { name: 'filename', title: 'Filename', description: 'This will be the filename which the uploaded file must have.', type: 'string', validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: 'file', title: 'File', type: 'file', validation: Rule => Rule.custom(async (doc, context) => { const { _ref } = doc.asset const { filename } = context.document const originalFilename = await client.fetch(`*[_id == $ref][0].originalFilename`, { ref: _ref }) return filename === originalFilename ? true : `Uploaded file ${originalFilename} does not match required filename ${filename}` }), }, { name: 'active', title: 'Active', description: 'Is this download active?', type: 'boolean', initialValue: true, }, ], }
second parameter of
Rule.custom()). If they match, return
true. If they don’t, tell the user why.
Thank you so much for this. I would have never thought of doing it that way.
