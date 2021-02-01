Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Feb 1, 2021

How would I go about making a document type not deletable? I’ve come as far as adding only once instance to the structurebuilder but it’s still possible to duplicate and delete it. Tried with the following: “__experimental_actions: [“update”, /* ‘create’, ‘delete’, */ “publish”],” but it didn’t do anything for it.

Feb 1, 2021, 1:29 PM

you can set up custom document actions https://www.sanity.io/docs/document-actions and filter out the DeleteAction. Something like this:

import { DeleteAction } from "part:@sanity/base/document-actions";

export default function resolveDocumentActions(props) {
  if (props.type === "something") {
    return defaultResolve(props).filter(
      (Action) =&gt; Action !== DeleteAction
    );
  }
}

Feb 1, 2021, 1:32 PM

Thanks Arjen. That did it for me, I made the following solution:

import defaultResolve from "part:@sanity/base/document-actions";
import { DeleteAction } from "part:@sanity/base/document-actions";

export default function resolveDocumentActions(props) {
  if (props.type === "siteSettings") {
    return [
      ...defaultResolve(props).filter((Action) =&gt; Action !== DeleteAction),
    ];
  }
  return [...defaultResolve(props)];
}

Feb 1, 2021, 1:39 PM

user B
Is it possible not to show that menu entirely instead of just delete action? Can’t find it in the API docs

Feb 1, 2021, 1:40 PM

return an empty array?

Feb 1, 2021, 1:41 PM

user B
I tried that but then the publish button disappears

Feb 1, 2021, 1:41 PM

only return the publish action then?

return [PublishAction]
or maybe even

return PublishAction
haven't tried it

Feb 1, 2021, 1:42 PM

Thanks I was missing the name of it

user B
couldnt find it in the docs

Feb 1, 2021, 1:59 PM

This did the trick:

return [
      ...defaultResolve(props).filter((Action) =&gt; Action === PublishAction),
    ];

Feb 1, 2021, 1:59 PM

