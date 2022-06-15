Hello there,

I setup an ecommerce site on my local machine with the HULL template a few months ago. Now that we're finally ready to launch the site, I've revisited the project that I've customized with my Shopify and Klaviyo accounts setup. I have products and the necessary API keys and tokens. I have entered all of the fields in the ".env .local" file and able to log into the studio. Everything seems to be working besides two things.



1. I'm not seeing any of my products from Shopify(even after making a slight change to the description - to see if it will populate)

2. I'm not able to see the changes on my Vercel deployment(i've added all requested info in the "deployment" tab in the studio as well.



I believe I've followed all instructions to a T, but apparently I've done something wrong. Does anyone have experience with setting up HULL that's willing to help?



Thank you!

