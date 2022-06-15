Skip to content
HULL Template - Shopify Products not Showing and Vercel Deployment Issues

10 replies
Last updated: Jun 15, 2022
Hello there,
I setup an ecommerce site on my local machine with the HULL template a few months ago. Now that we're finally ready to launch the site, I've revisited the project that I've customized with my Shopify and Klaviyo accounts setup. I have products and the necessary API keys and tokens. I have entered all of the fields in the ".env .local" file and able to log into the studio. Everything seems to be working besides two things.

1. I'm not seeing any of my products from Shopify(even after making a slight change to the description - to see if it will populate)
2. I'm not able to see the changes on my Vercel deployment(i've added all requested info in the "deployment" tab in the studio as well.

I believe I've followed all instructions to a T, but apparently I've done something wrong. Does anyone have experience with setting up HULL that's willing to help?

Thank you!
Jun 15, 2022, 7:34 PM
Hey
user A
! Just to rule it out, have you added your environment variables to Verce l?
Jun 15, 2022, 7:41 PM
Hi Rd, I suspect it did that automatically? I will send you a screenshot via DM since it has my project ID.
Jun 15, 2022, 7:43 PM
user M
sent
Jun 15, 2022, 7:44 PM
Thanks! Those do look correct. Unfortunately, I'm not sure what the issue is then. I'll have to revisit the Hull template.
Jun 15, 2022, 7:47 PM
Okay, not a problem. If you have any other questions let me know. Seems pretty straight forward. I just know there's a disconnect somewhere. Again, locally, everything looks alright minus not being able to see my products.
Also, on my [project-name].
vercel.app . The changes are not reflected. Still the stock HULL Site.
Jun 15, 2022, 7:51 PM
user M
I will continue to troubleshoot and keep you posted.
Jun 15, 2022, 7:51 PM
thank you
Jun 15, 2022, 7:51 PM
I'll let you know if anything else occurs to me!
Jun 15, 2022, 7:53 PM
I've solved 1 of 2 issues. I'm embarrassed to admit that for issue #2, I simply had to push updates to Vercel.
Jun 15, 2022, 9:18 PM
The only issue I have now is not seeing any of my products populate on the site.
Jun 15, 2022, 9:18 PM

