Cannot destructure property 'data' of '__vite_ssr_import_3__.useSkippableShopQuery(...)' as it is undefined. TypeError: Cannot destructure property 'data' of '__vite_ssr_import_3__.useSkippableShopQuery(...)' as it is undefined. at Module.useSanityShopifyProducts [as default] (/node_modules/hydrogen-plugin-sanity/dist/useSanityShopifyProducts.js:57:19) at Module.useSanityQuery (/node_modules/hydrogen-plugin-sanity/dist/useSanityQuery.js:59:58)

spun up my own very simple example of hydrogen/sanity connect and when trying to query my home page with some modules + products it suddenly chokes, and very specifically if a module has products in it: