I get this error when trying to run a Sanity Studio ```Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'sanity' of undefined```

Last updated: Jan 12, 2021

I get this error when trying to run a Sanity Studio

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property 'sanity' of undefined

Jan 12, 2021, 11:30 PM

Did you run 

npm install -g @sanity/cli

Jan 12, 2021, 11:31 PM

yes

Jan 12, 2021, 11:31 PM

i have other studios that work

Jan 12, 2021, 11:31 PM

Does the fix suggested at the end here work?
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2190

Jan 12, 2021, 11:33 PM

Trying to hook this repo up and Ive done it before but now Im getting this error. I was hoping someone had insight.

Jan 12, 2021, 11:33 PM
Jan 12, 2021, 11:33 PM

i tried that fix, deleting node_modules?

Jan 12, 2021, 11:33 PM

ah, package-lock.json Ill try it now

Jan 12, 2021, 11:34 PM

deleting package-lock.json. Otherwise it might be worth running 

sanity upgrade

Jan 12, 2021, 11:34 PM

that worked thank you

Jan 12, 2021, 11:37 PM

i totally glossed over the package-lock part

Jan 12, 2021, 11:37 PM

