Last updated: Oct 15, 2020

HelloI did adapt the nuxt starter / Event template to my liking, then did some cleanup (removed unused schemata and such) and now both, studio and nuxt frontend won't deploy on netlify anymore. i guess the relevant error in the netlify deploy log is:

Do you want to deploy a new API despite the dangerous changes? (y/N) npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE

npm ERR! errno 130
Any ideas on how to fix this? I already tried removing all node modules &amp; lockfiles and then npm install everything again...
Any help would be greatly appreciated!

Oct 15, 2020, 7:30 AM

Hi there! Could you try deploying the GraphQL API manually before deploying on Netlify? To do so, go to your studio folder and run 

sanity graphql deploy
. Alternatively, you could add a 
--force
flag to the deploy command in your 
package.json
file, but we generally recommend keeping the warnings to be aware of potentially breaking changes.

Oct 15, 2020, 7:41 AM

Thanks a lot peter, this worked perfecly.Have a very nice day!

Oct 15, 2020, 8:22 AM

You too! Thanks for confirming 🎉

Oct 15, 2020, 9:35 AM

