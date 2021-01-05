Pricing update: Free users
Last updated: Jan 5, 2021

I'm still trying to work out how to write a subquery that pulls in references that are based on the parent query. My original thought process is here: https://sanity-io-land.slack.com/archives/C9Z7RC3V1/p1608667211425800
Ultimately, I'm hoping to query all staff and within that query, query for all posts that reference that staff in an array called 

involved
. The closest I got was the following, but unfortunately it pulls in too much (it gets all the posts where that staff member is included in 
involved
, but it also includes posts where that staff member has been referenced using internal links):

*[_type == "staff"] | order(firstName asc, lastName asc) {
  firstName,
  lastName,
  slug,
  'postCount': count(*[_type == "posts" &amp;&amp; references(^._id)])
}

Jan 5, 2021, 6:38 PM

Hi Geoff! There seems to be an issue with array traversal that we're investigating. It occurs when using a 

string in array[]-&gt;string
pattern, so when dereferencing is involved. This would explain the lack of results you were seeing with that approach in the original thread.
Could you try something like this?

*[_type == "staff"] | order(firstName asc, lastName asc) {
  firstName,
  lastName,
  slug,
  'postCount': count(*[_type == "posts" &amp;&amp; ^._id in involved[]._ref])
}

Jan 5, 2021, 7:29 PM

Yes! That works perfectly! Thank you, Peter!

Jan 5, 2021, 9:10 PM

Glad to hear!

Jan 5, 2021, 10:36 PM

Awesome! 🚀

Jan 5, 2021, 10:39 PM

