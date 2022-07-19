Image Uploaded to WYSIWYG - Link Provided on the Sanity CDN Doesn't Work
Heyo!
We have out blog on a react website using Sanity (and it all works very nicely) but when we include an image in the WYSIWYG the image link provided on the Sanity CDN doesn't work. Has anyone experienced this before?
What does “doesn’t work” mean in that context?
Sorry, that was vague!
I mean it provides a link to an image for the img tag to load, but when you navigate to/try to load that image it says not found.
Its as if the image isn't hosted at all
What does the link look like?
Sorry for taking so long!
https://cdn.sanity.io/images/undefined/undefined/b75288070171082c939875ddf983fac43c42dce4-800x800.jpg?w=800&fit=max&auto=format
So I've been digging in all afternoon and my theory is its sanity url builder issue, because its returning undefined/undefined as above
Right, right. Where did you get that URL please? 🙂
From the image that fails to load on the post itself.
So I've tried a few things this afternoon, and hoping one of them can help tell you what my issue is haha!
So when I don't use urlBuilder from sanity/image-url it shows as error saying I need to import the image component into the PortableText component as a prop.
So I create an image component, and use the url builder example from the sanity website and it give undefined/undefined
This is where I am copying from
https://www.sanity.io/docs/portable-text-to-react#available-components
Can you show me both your query and the JSX for your image please?
Image component:
import { PortableText } from "@portabletext/react"; import urlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url"; import { getImageDimensions } from "@sanity/asset-utils"; // Barebones lazy-loaded image component const BlogImage = ({ value, isInline }) => { const { width, height } = getImageDimensions(value); console.log(urlBuilder()); return ( <> {/* eslint-disable-next-line @next/next/no-img-element */} <img src={urlBuilder() .image(value) .width(isInline ? 100 : 800) .fit("max") .auto("format") .url()} alt={value.alt || " "} loading="lazy" style={{ // Display alongside text if image appears inside a block text span display: isInline ? "inline-block" : "block", // // Avoid jumping around with aspect-ratio CSS property // aspectRatio: width / height, }} /> </> ); }; export default BlogImage;
PortableText component usage:
<PortableText value={post.body} components={{ types: { image: BlogImage, }, }} />
Ah.
I got it.
You don’t pass your project/dataset to the URL builder.
Which is why you get undefined/undefined.
Oh my word
lets try this
thank you!
😊 ✨
Sorry... I know this is probably obvious but I'm going stir crazy, where do I find the details for my sanity config?
In your sanity.json typically?
Yeah I was being epically dumb, the heat is getting to me
I found it as you messaged lol
You're a hero Kitty, got it working
thank you!
Awww, glad to help! ✨
Very instructive thread!
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.