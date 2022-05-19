Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Implementation of document internationalization and organization of pages in a list item discussed.

8 replies
Last updated: May 19, 2022
Help me implement this: https://github.com/sanity-io/document-internationalization/blob/main/docs/known-caveats.md#usage-with-singletons
If I add that code to

export default () =&gt; S.list()
  .id('__root__')
  .title('Content')
  ..items([
    [add here?], &lt;---- Throws error! Expected List item, found Object
    S.divider(),
    ...restOfTypes
  ])
May 19, 2022, 6:22 PM
The only thing that can be a direct descendent of 
S.list()
is a 
S.listItem()
. You'll need to add it before the 
documentList
bit.
export default () =&gt; S.list()
  .id('__root__')
  .title('Content')
  ..items([
    S.listItem()
      .title('&lt;your-title&gt;')
      .child(
        S.documentList()
         .id('schemaType')
         .title('My Schema Type')
         .schemaType('schemaType')
         .filter('_id == $id &amp;&amp; _type == $type')
         .params({
            id: 'schemaType',
            type: 'schemaType',
          })
  .menuItems([
    {
      title: 'Create new',
      intent: {
        type: 'create',
        params: {
          id: 'schemaType',
          type: 'schemaType',
          template: 'schemaType'
        }
      }
    }
  ]))
    S.divider(),
    ...restOfTypes
  ])
May 19, 2022, 6:38 PM
Thank you, Is Working!
Any way to group them?
Let say this is homePage.
Group singleton homePage, aboutPage on a list item called 
Pages
?
May 19, 2022, 6:53 PM
Something like this?
Content
|_Pages
  |_homePage
  |_aboutPage
Or am I misunderstanding?
May 19, 2022, 7:08 PM
Yes. Applying same logic as above, with singletons
May 19, 2022, 7:09 PM
Ah, got it. In my studio I add them like this:
S.listItem()
      .title('Sandbox')
      .icon(MdOutlineBugReport)
      .child(S.document().schemaType('sandbox').documentId('sandbox')),
    S.listItem()
      .title('Custom Input Examples')
      .icon(MdCode)
      .child(
        S.document()
          .schemaType('allInputExamples')
          .documentId('allInputExamples')
      ),
    S.divider(),
May 19, 2022, 7:15 PM
Have you tried this solution of switching locales? For base locale, it shows perfect, however changing locales shows nothing.
I'm thinking to tweak the first code you gave me:

• Change the GROQ filter to show a list of ID's (homePage, aboutPage), not just one.
• Creating specific menu item for each page, like Create HomePage , Create AboutPage .
May 19, 2022, 7:26 PM
Made it work with tweaks above. Thank you for helping me 🙌
May 19, 2022, 7:50 PM
Awesome! Glad you got it working!
May 19, 2022, 7:51 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.