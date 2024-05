I want to implement a document type so that users could fill one field and the rest of the fields would be populated automatically from an external api call based on thatI followed these docs to create a document action: https://www.sanity.io/docs/document-actions This seems to support what I want to do, but I think using the publish button drop down menu is not the best UX. Ideally I would like something similar to the button that generates a slug based on the value of another field, so that the action would be close to where the editor has to input the item #. Is this passible with document actions? Or should I be doing this some other way?