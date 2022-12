It unfortunately does not. However, it is definitely possible to do that with a custom input component. Some relevant links:



https://www.sanity.io/guides/how-to-make-a-custom-input-component

https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-input-widgets

There is also this collection of components that's kinda undocumented:



https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/tree/next/packages/%40sanity/components

They're very useful for making you custom input match the rest of the studio. The



sanity.json

import

file there can help you figure out what paths to use in yourstatements to get those components.