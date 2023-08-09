Importing block content with images into Sanity and resolving issues.

user S

{ type: 'array', name: 'content', title: 'Content', description: 'The content of the blog post.', of: [ { type: 'block', }, { type: 'image', fields: [ { type: 'string', name: 'alt', title: 'Alt', description: 'The alt text of the image', }, ], }, ], },

content[] { ..., _type == "image" => { "src": asset->url, alt, }, },

el.src

The schema for the block content is something like this:The query includes something like this:And then the import script basically ran a rule like I pasted in my original post which was deserializing images from source HTML files and replacing them with "sanity images". That would then get output to a ndjson file, and imported using the CLI.Note that the `_sanityAsset: `image@${el.src}`` line basically tells sanity to load whatever is atas an image during the import.Would be helpful to know if: you're still seeing issues, and if you are, where specifically you're seeing them. ie, importing them? querying them? Displaying them?