Following up on this thread to correct myself and also add better notes for anyone who comes across it.For an export/import, the dataset appearing in Manage isthe final step in the process. The CLI will sometimes disconnect from the import job—particularly on long imports with a lot of assets that take several hours. Even if the CLI appears stuck, it’s encouraged to let it run its course. Once the job is done, the CLI should provide an indication as such.In the meantime, the imported dataset may appear in Manage and be accessible in the Studio. However, there may be oddities like missing assets and weak references. At the end of the import job, all assets will be available and references will be strengthened.If the CLI job is killed before this is complete, it’s recommended to run the import job again using theflag.