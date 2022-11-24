Importing dataset stuck at 99%, CLI may appear stuck but should be left to run its course.
12 replies
Last updated: Nov 24, 2022
P
This is killing me. I’m importing a dataset that has a LOT of assets. It’s been stuck on 99% for an hour and I’m scared it’s failed with 1% left (after 3hrs 40mins getting up to 99%)
Does importing assets have a long “post process” task does anyone know?
Nov 24, 2022, 7:46 PM
P
20mins to export the dataset and currently 5hrs+ (incomplete) importing
Nov 24, 2022, 7:52 PM
P
It didn’t no 😞 this is all I got
Nov 24, 2022, 8:08 PM
Okay, no problem.
Although these exports can be nail-biting, my understanding is that they’re still working as long as you don’t get an error. I also believe that the percentages might align with steps rather than overall process, so it’s not unusual to get something like this that’s “stuck” on 99%.
Nov 24, 2022, 8:11 PM
P
Yeah, I knew this was going to be a long slog (btw, this isn’t Unilever
user A, otherwise I’d have done a clone with no history… unfortunately this client isn’t on a business level account 😢 )
Nov 24, 2022, 8:14 PM
No problem!
Do you want to DM me the project ID? I might be able to track it that way.
Nov 24, 2022, 8:16 PM
Looks like it may have finished but the CLI is hung up. Would you mind checking in Manage?
Nov 24, 2022, 8:27 PM
P
The dataset is in manage now
Nov 24, 2022, 8:28 PM
P
does that mean it’s fully complete if it’s there?
Nov 24, 2022, 8:28 PM
Nov 24, 2022, 8:29 PM
Following up on this thread to correct myself and also add better notes for anyone who comes across it.
For an export/import, the dataset appearing in Manage is
not the final step in the process. The CLI will sometimes disconnect from the import job—particularly on long imports with a lot of assets that take several hours. Even if the CLI appears stuck, it’s encouraged to let it run its course. Once the job is done, the CLI should provide an indication as such.
In the meantime, the imported dataset may appear in Manage and be accessible in the Studio. However, there may be oddities like missing assets and weak references. At the end of the import job, all assets will be available and references will be strengthened.
If the CLI job is killed before this is complete, it’s recommended to run the import job again using the
--replaceflag.
Nov 24, 2022, 10:18 PM
