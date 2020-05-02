Importing images to Sanity - possible workaround using ndjson

{ "_type": "imageImport", "image": { "_type": "image", "_sanityAsset": "image@file:///path/to/image/file.jpg", } }

imageImport

*[_type == "imageImport"]

Hm. I'm surprised that this is the first time we had that question. I must admit I’m not sure if it’s possible upload just the images via the CLI, but you could get around it by making an ndjson like this.Import the documents (and the assets), and then run this script to delete all thefiles after you're done with