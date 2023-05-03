Improving a GROQ query for searching posts and services
Last updated: May 3, 2023
J
How can I improve this query? I know I am missing stuff (just not sure what it is), but I basically want to search and if the text matches a post's title or text in the body return it along with any services where the query matches the service title or description. However, I want to also add if a post or service is tagged or in a category that loosely matches the query... i.e. if someone searches "Food Bank", posts and services in the "Food Banks" category should still show up.
export const search = groq`*[ (_type == "post" && (title match "*" + $query + "*" || pt::text(body) match "*" + $query + "*")) || (_type == "service" && (title match "*" + $query + "*" || description match "*" + $query + "*")) ]{ ... }`
May 2, 2023, 6:26 AM
J
user Tsorry for the ping but I have a demo of this website coming up today/tomorrow and was curious if you had any insight or know anyone that does on something like this :gratitude-thank-you:
May 2, 2023, 4:25 PM
S
Hey User, not quite sure sorry. Building a search with GROQ is among the things I have to raise my hand and say I’ve never done!
Think I’d start by intercepting the network requests when using search in the Studio for some pointers. Wish I had a better answer than that!
May 2, 2023, 4:28 PM
J
How can I go about intercepting that?
May 2, 2023, 6:15 PM
J
Network tab in chrome inspect
May 2, 2023, 7:05 PM
J
And that shows the groq query? Cool
May 2, 2023, 7:08 PM
J
Kinda, it's pretty hard to interpret, I'm sure it's possible
May 2, 2023, 7:10 PM
J
So I think I figured it out
🤷
Kind of messy but
export const search = groq`*[ (_type == "post" && (title match "*" + $query + "*" || pt::text(body) match "*" + $query + "*" || tags[]->title match "*" + $query + "*" || categories[]->title match "*" + $query + "*")) || (_type == "service" && (title match "*" + $query + "*" || description match "*" + $query + "*" || tags[]->title match "*" + $query + "*" || categories[]->title match "*" + $query + "*")) ]{ ..., _type == "post" => { ${postFields} }, }`
🤷
May 3, 2023, 12:20 AM
V
On a lark I looked at some of the queries for my studio when using the actual built-in search feature, and at least to my layperson eye it doesn't seem enormously different, so take comfort in that! 🙂
May 3, 2023, 3:31 PM
