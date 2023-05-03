Improving a GROQ query for searching posts and services

export const search = groq`*[ (_type == "post" && (title match "*" + $query + "*" || pt::text(body) match "*" + $query + "*")) || (_type == "service" && (title match "*" + $query + "*" || description match "*" + $query + "*")) ]{ ... }`

How can I improve this query? I know I am missing stuff (just not sure what it is), but I basically want to search and if the text matches a post's title or text in the body return it along with any services where the query matches the service title or description. However, I want to also add if a post or service is tagged or in a category that loosely matches the query... i.e. if someone searches "Food Bank", posts and services in the "Food Banks" category should still show up.