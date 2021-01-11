Pricing update: Free users
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?

Last updated: Jan 11, 2021

Jan 11, 2021, 5:45 AM

Im not sure I 100% got the question but I think you want this:
https://www.sanity.io/plugins/vision

Jan 11, 2021, 5:53 AM

Ah cool, this is probably it once I figure out how to query

Jan 11, 2021, 5:54 AM

I really like the documentation btw, this is what will separate it from others and increase adoption imo

Jan 11, 2021, 5:56 AM
Jan 11, 2021, 6:09 AM

Just read it over, it makes a lot of sense, and surprisingly readable and intuitive

Jan 11, 2021, 6:10 AM

There's also https://groq.dev , which provides a few samples and lets you play around with the query to see what gets returned.

Jan 11, 2021, 6:12 AM

Awesome, i'll check it out!

Jan 11, 2021, 6:12 AM

Yeah. Have you found the hidden gem inside that webpage yet Geoff? There is a little secret put there by our CTO

Jan 11, 2021, 6:27 AM

btw little nit, the block comment doesn't work 😛

Jan 11, 2021, 6:30 AM

Magnus: No, I haven't. I'll have to take a look.

Jan 11, 2021, 6:35 AM

Ha! Very cool. My kids will like that.

Jan 11, 2021, 6:37 AM

