Inconsistent support experience and concerns about the speed of getting answers in Slack.
18 replies
Last updated: Feb 14, 2023
A
(also, is this the fastest/best way to get support, in Slack? or are there other channels that work better for people?)
Feb 1, 2023, 3:26 PM
S
Seems like some folks randomly get answers quickly, and others holler in the wilderness for a while and give up. I haven’t yet grokked how to affect which group you end up in.
Feb 1, 2023, 5:10 PM
A
Have you found any alternatives to sanity? Maybe with better support
Feb 1, 2023, 5:12 PM
S
I’m not the decision maker for using Sanity, just serving in an IT capacity as a SaaS admin. It’s a reasonable CMS for publishing content, and some of our frontend devs love it, but I’m certainly a little concerned about the inconsistent support experience so far.
Feb 1, 2023, 5:14 PM
R
It’s not random. Simple questions that folks know the answer to get answered fairly quickly, especially if a member of the team is online and available. Other questions take longer to get answers. For example, I don’t know anything about OAuth, so I needed to pass User’s question on to another team member who has worked with it. There are over 35,000 people in this community, asking hundreds of questions each week so it takes time for escalations to get answered.
If you’d like a guaranteed time time to resolution for your questions, you can purchase an Enterprise plan.
Feb 1, 2023, 5:29 PM
user MI don’t see any threads from you earlier than about 4 hours ago. Are you posting under a different account and not getting answers? Please feel free to link to them.
Feb 1, 2023, 5:48 PM
S
Thanks,
user MI appreciate the update. I hadn’t seen any acknowledgement of my question so I wasn’t sure it had been seen. I definitely understand that escalations take more time. I would recommend a simple “We see you, working on it, give us a few days” response so that users have confidence they aren’t asking wrong or in the wrong place.
Feb 1, 2023, 6:03 PM
R
Sounds like a fair ask,
user M!
Feb 1, 2023, 6:04 PM
That’s fair,
There are pros and cons to both sides. What certainly helps is clear and detailed questions that offer a minimal reproduction or at least steps to get started.
user M. We definitely understand how it feels to have a question go without acknowledgement. One reason I sometimes don’t do that is that it may preclude others from answering, as they might feel like it’s already being handled. Even though they might have the time and knowledge to answer the question immediately (or at least help the person troubleshoot), they move on instead.
Feb 1, 2023, 6:10 PM
A
Hi there -
user M
user MDo you have any idea how someone would even fix an error that looks like this?
Feb 1, 2023, 7:43 PM
A
An error occuredNo active subscription found for project “xma3rf0y”
Feb 1, 2023, 7:43 PM
R
It sounds like you’re using an incorrect project id.
Feb 1, 2023, 7:57 PM
A
I work with
The “Test Project” is the broken project which is responsible for all these issues. The important thing is no one in our team (even account owner and admins) have access to delete this project from UI.
Project Id - “xma3rf0y”
user M, replying on his behalf.
user M
user AWe tried to create a new project from cli and it didn’t succeed even after trying multiple times. but in this process, there is one project created in our account and because of that the whole sanity account is unusable. When we land on our account, the UI breaks and it just gets stuck here.
Feb 2, 2023, 10:27 AM
A
Also, we were not able to create a new project using cli
Feb 2, 2023, 11:18 AM
Thanks
user G. Those were very helpful details. We’ve brought this up with the User and will follow up as soon as we hear back.
Feb 2, 2023, 3:32 PM
A
Any updates on this
user A?
Feb 4, 2023, 1:34 AM
A
user AThis is really blocking us from moving forward, Is there a way we can get this fixed soon?
Feb 7, 2023, 10:14 AM
user GApologies that you remain blocked by this. I’ve followed up with the team internally.
Feb 7, 2023, 6:33 PM
Thanks for your patience on this,
user G. I’m told you should be unblocked by this both in Manage and the CLI. Please let me know if that’s not the case and we can bring that back to the team immediately.
Feb 14, 2023, 7:01 PM
