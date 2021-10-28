Skip to content
Instagram Feed Widget - How to Implement in Next.js With Sanity

9 replies
Last updated: Oct 28, 2021

hi, im using nextjs with sanity, my client wants to implement this widget. How can we achieve this?

Oct 28, 2021, 10:04 AM

What does the widget do? Is it something you need to put in a specific place on your website?

Oct 28, 2021, 10:12 AM

If not, I’d just put it directly into your code in Next. Not sure on how you’ve got things set up, but I’d put this in something like the 

Layout.js
component or similar.

Oct 28, 2021, 10:12 AM

This will show instagram feed. I was thinking put it directly in code, but since my pages are rendered like so page [...slug] im getting error. I only want to render this on the homepage, but its modular rendered. So I guess need to make a component inside studio then rendered it in module on frontend

Oct 28, 2021, 10:19 AM

But do not have any solution yet..

Oct 28, 2021, 10:19 AM

In that case yeah I would just create a component inside studio called 

InstagramFeed
or something, and anywhere that component is called you just render out your widget code above

Oct 28, 2021, 10:20 AM

You might want to limit it in studio so it can only be used once on the page

Oct 28, 2021, 10:20 AM

Yes, you right! I'm was fully concentrated on Sanity. But for this case its fairly easy to do it this way! thanks man

Oct 28, 2021, 10:26 AM

Happy to help 🙂

Oct 28, 2021, 10:27 AM

Tip: Use Next.js Script tag for better performance: https://nextjs.org/docs/basic-features/script

Oct 28, 2021, 11:19 AM

