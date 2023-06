brew install nvm

Really sorry this is frustrating. Managing node can be rough for even seasoned web developers.Here’s a detailed recent article on installing node with nvm (node version manager) on mac.Here’s my own quick and dirty that may help you:1. install Homebrew (note: the xcode tools download can take a while if you haven’t done this yet on your mac) 2. instead of installing node with brew…3. install nvm with brew:4. install the latest node “lts” version ( nvm instructions ) 5. check your node () and npm () versions. Both should return something. If so, you’re ready to install the cli 6. now install the sanity cli globally:7. check if the cli is installed:should return a list of options 8. go ahead and log into the sanity cli:- use your existing sanity account or create a new one if you haven’t yet 9. NOW you should be good to go to create a new studio withor install modules in an existing studio withthento turn on your local dev server!