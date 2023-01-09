page

const allTypes = await client.fetch(`*[]`); const allPages = await client.fetch(`*[_type == "page"]`); const homepage = allPages.find((page) => page.slug.current === "/"); const blockIds = homepage.Blocks.map((block) => block._ref); const modules = allTypes.filter((item) => blockIds.includes(item._id));

Alright, I made it work based on your helpful feedback! For anyone interested, here are the steps I followed:• Fetch all types• Fetch all types that are equal to• Filter all pages and only return the homepage• Grab homepage block ids• Filter all types and grab only the ones that match the block ids from homepageHere is a more visual representation of what I did: