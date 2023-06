👋

_name:

Hello, team!I am new to Sanity and have a challenge I am trying to solve; I wonder if anyone can guide me through it.We have a NextJS project that we want to integrate with a CMS (Sanity).The motivation is to give the end-user the ability to create pages through the CMS without needing someone to touch the codebase. The idea is to create different schema types for each component we use on our app and create another schema called “Page”, and use a field to reference all those blocks that can be used inside a page.Right now, I have created a few components and added some content for the sake of the experiment. I could grab all the information I needed from the homepage and see the content of each block, but there is no easy way for me to identify which component refers to each item. Here is a screenshot that might be helpful.Ideally, I would love to have aalong with other fields, so I can dictate which component to render each time.We did a similar thing in the past with another CMS, and we don’t know if it is possible with Sanity or if anyone had a similar challenge in the past, and would like to share their experience.Thanks in advance!