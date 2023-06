πŸ‘‹

expected ')' following parenthesized expression

400

πŸ€”

Hey folks! Wanted to echo this issue , which for us is affecting roughly 10-30% of all GQL calls to Sanity. I've tested sending the same payload over and over, with the same intermittent results - so I can verify it's not a difference in the data we're sending or how we're sending it. This points to it being an issue on Sanitys side, where occasionally we'll getas a response with acode. While we aggressively cache, this has the potential for breaking our frontend which heavily relies on Sanity.I do see that Sanitys status page is all green, but this seems like a fairly serious issue if it is on their side like I suspect.