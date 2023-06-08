Skip to content
Intermittent `expected ')' following parenthesized expression` error affecting 10-30% of GQL calls to Sanity

7 replies
Last updated: Jun 8, 2023
👋 Hey folks! Wanted to echo this issue , which for us is affecting roughly 10-30% of all GQL calls to Sanity. I've tested sending the same payload over and over, with the same intermittent results - so I can verify it's not a difference in the data we're sending or how we're sending it. This points to it being an issue on Sanitys side, where occasionally we'll get 
expected ')' following parenthesized expression
as a response with a 
400
code. While we aggressively cache, this has the potential for breaking our frontend which heavily relies on Sanity.
I do see that Sanitys status page is all green, but this seems like a fairly serious issue if it is on their side like I suspect.
🤔
Jun 8, 2023, 3:08 PM
Minimum reproducable query I could generate is:
query {
  allDocument(
    where: {
    	_: { is_draft: true }
    } 
  ){_id}
}
It seems to now happen 100% of the time when we set is_draft to true.
Jun 8, 2023, 4:07 PM
Thanks for reporting. We’re invesstigating!
Jun 8, 2023, 5:22 PM
user B
are you able to check this again now for me?
Jun 8, 2023, 5:49 PM
Looks like it works now! 🎉🎉
Jun 8, 2023, 5:53 PM
Woohoo! Thank you for confirming
Jun 8, 2023, 5:53 PM
Thanks
user Y
and
user M
!
Jun 8, 2023, 5:54 PM
Thanks again for flagging!
Jun 8, 2023, 6:28 PM



