import { PlugIcon } from "@sanity/icons"; export default {

title: "Block Content",

name: "blockContent",

type: "array",

of: [

{

title: "Block",

type: "block",

// Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These

// correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value

// you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to

// use your content.

styles: [

{ title: "Normal", value: "normal" },

{ title: "H1", value: "h1" },

{ title: "H2", value: "h2" },

{ title: "H3", value: "h3" },

{ title: "H4", value: "h4" },

{ title: "Quote", value: "blockquote" },

],

lists: [{ title: "Bullet", value: "bullet" }],

// Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor.

marks: {

// Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic

// preference or highlighting by editors.

decorators: [

{ title: "Strong", value: "strong" },

{ title: "Emphasis", value: "em" },

],

// Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote.

annotations: [

{

title: "URL",

name: "link",

type: "object",

fields: [

{

title: "URL",

name: "href",

type: "url",

validation: (Rule) =>

Rule.uri({

scheme: ["http", "https", "mailto", "tel"],

}),

},

],

},

{

name: "internalLink",

title: "Internal Link",

type: "object",

icon: PlugIcon,

fields: [

{

title: "Reference",

name: "reference",

type: "reference",

to: [{ type: "post" }],

},

],

},

],

},

},

// You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use

// primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array

// as a block type.

{

type: "image",

options: { hotspot: true, metaData: ["blurhash", "lqip"] },

},

{

type: "player",

},

{

type: "twitter",

},

],

};

