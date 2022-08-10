Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Is it Possible to Change the "Add Item" Name in the Array Reference?

7 replies
Last updated: Aug 10, 2022

Hey all, is it possible to change the "Add Item" name in the Array Reference?

Apr 30, 2021, 2:39 PM

Looking at the soruce, I don't think so, no:

Apr 30, 2021, 2:41 PM

oops, okay. In the screenshot I see 3 dots ... after the name, but I don't see it. So are you sure its the same?

Apr 30, 2021, 2:43 PM

I think it's the first 

&lt;Button&gt;
component.

Apr 30, 2021, 2:44 PM

Oh yes. make sense

Apr 30, 2021, 2:44 PM

user P
is this source code available somewhere?

Aug 9, 2022, 11:33 AM

user A
it’s on github, probably in the form-builder package.

Aug 9, 2022, 6:26 PM

Thank you!

user P

Aug 10, 2022, 7:07 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.