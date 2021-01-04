Pricing update: Free users
is it possible to filter child elements in a query? e.g. in the query below I’d like to return only documents where `deleted != true` ```*[_type == "event"] { _id,...

Last updated: Jan 4, 2021

Jan 4, 2021, 12:06 PM

Is 

documents
 an array of references in this case?

Jan 4, 2021, 12:10 PM

yes

user Y

Jan 4, 2021, 12:11 PM

Then

*[_type == "event"] {
      _id,
      _key,
      documents[]-&gt;[deleted != true]{
        ...
      }
    }
should work, but will return 
documents: []
 where no documents match the filter criteria

Jan 4, 2021, 12:15 PM

works like a charm, much appreciated

user Y

Jan 4, 2021, 12:16 PM

If you want to return nothing, this might work:

*[_type == "event"]{
  _id,
  _key, // there shouldn't be a _key in a document?
  "documents": 
  	select(
    	count(
      	documents[]-&gt;[deleted != true]
	  	) &gt; 0 =&gt; documents[]-&gt;[deleted != true]{...}
	)
}

Jan 4, 2021, 12:17 PM

empty array is totally fine in this case but cool to see these advanced queries! is there any expanded query cheatsheet where these advanced usage examples might live?

Jan 4, 2021, 12:20 PM

Not at the moment, so you'll have to dig in the reference docs to find it 🙂 We totally should build out the cheatsheet though

Jan 4, 2021, 12:20 PM

definitely! it’s already great but there’s so much more to be done with sanity. i’m sure it would save you a lot of time too 😏

Jan 4, 2021, 12:36 PM

