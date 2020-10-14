Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Get more help on our Slack

Is it possible to make sanity cli use npm rather than yarn?

3 replies
Last updated: Oct 14, 2020

Anyone know if it’s possible to make sanity cli use 

npm
rather than 
yarn
?

Oct 14, 2020, 10:25 AM

Using both hasn't hurt so far, but it does feel like being able to choose npm would be more comfortable.

Oct 14, 2020, 1:49 PM

the cli is locked to yarn for now, but we do want to change this!

Oct 14, 2020, 9:33 PM

Trying our best to get away from facebook tech

Oct 14, 2020, 9:43 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.