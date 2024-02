mutation = { mutations: [ { create: { _id: crypto.randomUUID(), _type: "team", title: team.name, badgeUrl: team.logo, footballApiId: team.id, isNationalTeam: team.national, country: { _type: 'reference', weak: true, _ref: sanityCountry._id }, slug: { type: '_slug', current: slugify(`${team.id}-${team.name}`) } } } ]

ERROR TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading '0')

Is it possible to set a weak reference through a mutation? My current mutation is this:Yet, when I add theto the country reference, it returns this error code when this prop is included:So my question is, is this possible?